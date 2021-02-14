CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
349 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
349 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or sleet or patchy freezing
drizzle this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely in the evening, then sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Snow likely.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature
rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
349 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow, sleet with patchy freezing
drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow in
the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain with sleet and rain likely in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing rain and rain after midnight. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
