CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

_____

218 FPUS51 KALY 020918

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020917

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

CTZ001-022100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

417 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

$$

CTZ013-022100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

417 AM EST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing drizzle. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

