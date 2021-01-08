CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021
_____
427 FPUS51 KALY 080822
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 080821
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021
CTZ001-082100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-082100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
321 AM EST Fri Jan 8 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
$$
_____
