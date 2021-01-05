CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

CTZ001-052100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-052100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

