CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance
of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
rising into the mid 50s after midnight. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
