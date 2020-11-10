CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

