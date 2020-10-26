CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

044 FPUS51 KALY 260605

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260554

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

CTZ001-260800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-260800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

