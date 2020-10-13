CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

211 FPUS51 KALY 130737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

CTZ001-132000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ013-132000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

