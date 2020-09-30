CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
620 FPUS51 KALY 300742
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 300741
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
CTZ001-302000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ013-302000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
341 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
