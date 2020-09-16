CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
408 FPUS51 KALY 160735
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 160734
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
CTZ001-162000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ013-162000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
