CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

291 FPUS51 KALY 210732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

331 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

331 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

