CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
_____
227 FPUS51 KALY 090805
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090803
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
403 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
CTZ001-092000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
403 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-092000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
403 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
