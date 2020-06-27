CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
