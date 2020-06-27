CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

325 FPUS51 KALY 270729

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270728

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

