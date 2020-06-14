CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

_____

492 FPUS51 KALY 140711

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140710

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

