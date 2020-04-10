CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

754 FPUS51 KALY 100801

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020

CTZ001-102000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ013-102000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

400 AM EDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

