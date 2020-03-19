CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

_____

467 FPUS51 KALY 190818

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190817

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

CTZ001-192000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

417 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-192000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

417 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much warmer with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather