CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

_____

157 FPUS51 KALY 240924

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

CTZ001-242115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

$$

CTZ013-242115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NAS

_____

