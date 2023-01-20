WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 933 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM PST tonight until 8 AM PST Friday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night into Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHEN...From late Friday night into Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... Winds will continue to drop throughout the night and be below advisory level. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather