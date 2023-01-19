WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Hanford CA 1048 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Merced. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather