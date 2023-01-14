WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 200 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet with local amounts up to 5 feet. Snow accumulations of 18 inches to 3 feet will occur today into tonight. A brief period with lighter amounts is likely during the day on Sunday, with around one to three inches expected. From Sunday night until Monday night, an additional one to two feet of snow is expected. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will begin above 6,000 feet today and lower to around 5,000 feet tonight. Snow levels will then further lower on Monday night, or to around 4,000 feet. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday, although a lull period between systems, including during the day on Sunday when lighter snow accumulations expected. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather