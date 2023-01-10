WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

209 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST

FOR CENTRAL MADERA AND NORTHEASTERN FRESNO COUNTIES...

At 209 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakhurst, or 17

miles south of Yosemite South Entrance, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Oakhurst, Yosemite Lakes, Coarsegold, Bass Lake, Crane Valley

Reservoir, Bass Lake Ranger District and North Fork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central San

Diego County through 300 PM PST...

At 212 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Point Loma, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Chula Vista, National City, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Downtown San

Diego, Point Loma, Encanto, La Presa, Otay Mesa, Paradise Hills, East

Village, San Ysidro, Lincoln Park, Logan Heights, Otay Mesa West,

Bonita, Mountain View, Spring Valley, Mt Hope and Jamacha Lomita.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3255 11713 3261 11713 3260 11710 3262 11712

3269 11714 3270 11715 3268 11717 3268 11715

3262 11713 3264 11714 3268 11718 3270 11724

3267 11724 3269 11726 3271 11725 3272 11691

3255 11696 3253 11710

TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 267DEG 15KT 3263 11723

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather