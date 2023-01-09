WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

954 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 954 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Flows are expected to continue increasing along

streams and waterways from the Sierra Nevada and adjacent

foothills leading into the San Joaquin Valley.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bootjack, Mariposa, Planada, Catheys Valley, Lake McClure,

Jerseydale, Le Grand and El Portal.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The strongest winds with the current system are ending as the

front moves through the Central Coast. Another round of strong and

gusty southerly winds is forecast Tuesday as the next front moves

through.

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The strongest winds are ending as the front moves to the south.

Another round of strong and gusty southerly winds is forecast

Tuesday as the next front moves through.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters

will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result

in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your

personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore

or around protected areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

Current observations show no active snowfall in the warned areas.

Snow levels are expected to rise. With the minimal snow impact for

this area, the product will expire at 10 AM.

