AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

900 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis,

Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove

Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers

Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera

Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera -

Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le

Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End

San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the

Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin

Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side

Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West

Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the

valley and Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A significant rainfall event is expected on Monday and

Tuesday

next week resulting in flood stages in multiple locations

with the potential of exceeding record stages in some

locations.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

