WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 1254 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Kings and northwestern Tulare Counties through 130 PM PST... At 1253 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 6 miles south of Traver to near Corcoran. Movement was to the northeast at about 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Visalia, Tulare, Corcoran, Lindsay, Farmersville, Exeter, Woodlake, Ivanhoe, Lindcove, Goshen and Lemon Cove. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3661 11904 3620 11904 3608 11956 3641 11955 TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 242DEG 31KT 3635 11950 3613 11951 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A westerly swell of 10 to 13 feet and a period of 16 to 19 seconds from 270 degrees will produce very high surf. The surf will steadily increase today to around 10 feet, then increase to as high as 16 feet tonight through Friday morning. This should be a short-lived event as the surf will subside late Friday. Also, the following are the high tides for La Jolla: Today: 3.5 feet at 09:39 PM. Friday: 5.9 feet at 808 AM. Friday morning will be the time when coastal flooding is most likely. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. high surf. The surf will steadily increase today to around 8 feet, then increase to as high as 12 feet tonight through Also, the following are the high tides for Newport Beach: Today: 3.6 feet at 09:41 PM. Friday: 5.9 feet at 8:08 AM. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather