WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

301 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis,

Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove

Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers

Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera

Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera -

Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le

Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End

San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the

Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin

Valley, Tehachapi, Upper San Joaquin River, Visalia - Porterville

- Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains

north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP

outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks

and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river may lead to

flooding across the region.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

