WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1210 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains

South of 198 and Buena Vista.

* WHEN...From 4 AM early this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

