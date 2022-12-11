WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 531 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,000 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 27 * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather