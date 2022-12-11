WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

228 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 315 AM PST...

At 227 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Smith Station, or 25 miles northwest of Yosemite

South Entrance, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hetch Hetchy, Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station, Miguel Meadow Ranger

Station, Lower Kibbie Ridge, Lake Eleanor Ranger Station, Rancheria

Falls Wilderness Campground, Crane Flat, Hodgdon Meadow Campground

and Mather Ranger Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

very localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Precipitation winding down with only isolated light snow showers

expected today with little to no additional accumulations.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers...heavy at times. Additional local snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches over higher elevations of the

Western Plumas mountains. 1 to 2 feet additional accumulations

possible in the Sierra Nevada. Local accumulations of 4 to 8

inches possible down to 3500 feet and locally 1 to 2 inches down

to 2500 feet elevation. Winds gusts of 50 mph or more possible

over higher terrain.

* WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate

80 and Highway 50 and Western Plumas County including Lassen

Park.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Chain

controls, travel delays, and road closures expected. Gusty

winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches. Near

whiteout conditions at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 2500 to 3500 feet. The

majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

