WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

148 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet

expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could

gust as high as 60 mph. Over the highest elevations, expect

heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at times, mainly on

this afternoon and later tonight. In addition, whiteout

conditions are possible tonight due to gusty winds and poor

visibility.

* WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500

feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San

Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to

around 6,000 feet by this evening and lower to around 3,000 feet

by Sunday morning.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet

expected. Winds could gust around 50 mph. Over the highest

elevations, expect heavy snow with 2 to 3 inch per hour rates at

times, mainly on this afternoon and tonight. Some locations,

especially in the highest elevations, could experience whiteout

conditions at times due to gusty winds and poor visibility.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River

Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare

County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around

6,000 feet this evening into Sunday morning before lowering to

around 3,000 feet by Sunday afternoon.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following county,

Marin.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

