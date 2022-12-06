WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

319 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Merced

and western Fresno Counties through 400 PM PST...

At 319 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

South Dos Palos, or 26 miles southwest of Merced. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

South Dos Palos and Dos Palos.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3692 12063 3693 12080 3699 12076 3699 12060

TIME...MOT...LOC 2319Z 187DEG 2KT 3697 12070

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather