WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

237 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fresno

County through 300 PM PST...

At 236 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Cantua Creek, or 42 miles southwest of Madera,

moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3635 12047 3645 12053 3648 12041 3639 12036

TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 243DEG 6KT 3642 12043

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather