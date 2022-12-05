WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 913 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather