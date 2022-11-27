WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 653 PM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Locally stronger winds are possible. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather