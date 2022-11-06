WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

616 AM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches above 5,500 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches from

4,500 feet to 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of an inch

or less from 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet.

* WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier

Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Light

snowfall along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway

58 over Tehachapi Pass may cause travel delays Tuesday night

and Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

feet above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 4 feet from 5,000 feet

to 8,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet from

4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP and Upper San Joaquin River.

* WHEN...Valid from 4 PM PST this afternoon until 10 AM PST

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Count

on road closures due to snow cover. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches along with blowing snow that could

significantly reduce visibilities.

If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must

travel, carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water,

warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle.

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4

feet above 6,000 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 3 feet from 5,000 feet

to 6,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet from

4,000 feet to 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove

Area, Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra.

* WHEN...Valid from 10 PM PST this evening until 10 AM PST

