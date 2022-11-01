WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

335 PM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later

Today...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18

inches. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday night with 6

to 8 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin

River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge.

* WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of

4 to 10 inches with isolated 12 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Kings Canyon NP and Sequoia NP.

commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could

result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather