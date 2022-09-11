WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

408 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tulare and

east central Fresno Counties through 445 PM PDT...

At 408 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles northeast of Orange Cove, or 33 miles northeast of Visalia,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Grant Grove, Crystal Springs Campground, Pinehurst, Park Ridge,

Azalea Campground, Sunset Campground, Grant Grove Visitor Center and

Squaw Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3677 11889 3668 11893 3667 11912 3684 11910

TIME...MOT...LOC 2308Z 102DEG 7KT 3674 11900

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

