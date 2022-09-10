WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

1214 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mariposa

and northeastern Madera Counties through 100 PM PDT...

At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Yosemite South Entrance, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap,

Mariposa Grove, Batterson, Bass Lake Ranger District, Wawona

Campground, Minarets, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Fish Camp,

Wawona, Wawona Visitor Center, Bass Lake, Jerseydale, Poison Ridge

and Ahwahnee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3743 11930 3726 11940 3749 12000 3769 11982

TIME...MOT...LOC 1913Z 118DEG 27KT 3744 11955

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

