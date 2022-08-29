WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

833 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 110 degrees in the San Joaquin

Valley and Mojave Slopes. High temperatures 95 to 105 degrees

in the Coastal Range, lower Sierra Foothills, Yosemite Valley,

and the Kern River Valley. High temperatures 105 to 115

degrees in the Mojave Desert and Indian Wells Valley.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, lower Sierra Nevada

Foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert

and Slopes, and the Indian Wells Valley.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight lows can make those

susceptible to heat illness at higher risk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

