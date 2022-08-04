WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South Central Tulare County in central California...

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Johnsondale, Peppermint and Ponderosa.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Nobe Young Creek, Kessing Creek, Durrwood Creek, South Creek,

Alder Creek, White River, Cedar Creek, Cold Springs Creek, Dry

Meadow Creek, Spear Creek, South Fork Tule River, Deer Creek,

Starvation Creek, Bone Creek, Peppermint Creek, Kern River, Tyler

Creek, North Fork Gordon Creek, South Fork Gordon Creek, Brush

Creek, Salmon Creek, Trout Creek, Tobias Creek, Bond Creek and

Bull Run Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

