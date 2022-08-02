WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

355 PM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera

County through 445 PM PDT...

At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Mammouth Mountain, or 14 miles west of Mammoth Lakes.

This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain and pea size

hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Devils Postpile, Agnew Pass, Clover Meadow Wilderness Office, Red

Meadow Ranger Station and Green Mtn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3768 11906 3765 11906 3763 11903 3759 11903

3743 11924 3758 11941 3774 11919 3774 11913

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 233DEG 2KT 3760 11921

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

