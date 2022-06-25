WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 442 PM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 442 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern Madera County along the San Joaquin River. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather