WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

856 PM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of

the Upper Sierra, Indian Wells Valley, Tehachapi, Mojave

Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to US 395, Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below

Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178

through and below Walker Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

