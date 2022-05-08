WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1241 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi

Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through

and below Walker Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution

if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of

the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will be above

8,000 feet.

trees and branches. Use extra caution when driving, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

