WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 446 PM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kings, west central Tulare and southeastern Fresno Counties through 530 PM PDT... At 445 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Traver, or 12 miles northeast of Hanford, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Reedley, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, London, Traver and Cutler. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3635 11953 3650 11966 3669 11941 3646 11922 TIME...MOT...LOC 2345Z 235DEG 8KT 3647 11952 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____