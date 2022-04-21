WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

245 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel

will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 through and

below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway

178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

