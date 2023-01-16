WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 734 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Alameda Creek near Niles * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 732 AM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fremont. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHERE...Alameda Creek above Div Dam near Sunol. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST. - At 735 AM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding mainly rural areas of Southeastern Alameda County _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather