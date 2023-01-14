WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

552 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall and runoff continues.

* WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads

remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to

excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours

for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage

systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

