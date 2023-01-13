WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

639 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph. Strongest winds mainly at higher elevations and along the

more immediate coast and bays.

* WHERE...Bay Area and the north Central Coast.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the recent rains and saturated soils

trees will have a higher likelihood of being blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather