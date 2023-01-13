WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1015 PM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...The entire Bay Area and Central Coast including Monterey

and San Benito counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- - Light rainfall on Friday then another storm approaches on

Saturday with periods of rain as a cold front passes over the

region. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to

absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is

expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem

rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday

another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

