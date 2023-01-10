WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 520 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Sonoma and west central Napa Counties through 545 AM PST... At 519 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Santa Rosa, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Santa Rosa, Calistoga, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, South Santa Rosa and Deer Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3838 12275 3843 12282 3866 12263 3855 12246 TIME...MOT...LOC 1319Z 224DEG 38KT 3847 12271 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather